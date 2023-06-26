United States President Joe Biden with his grandson Beau Biden as they get off Marine One at Fort McNair in Washington on Sunday. Andrew Harnik (AP)

The United States believes that the revolt of the Wagner mercenary group not only exposes the cracks in the Russian regime, but also diverts its attention and may facilitate the Ukrainian counteroffensive, even if the crisis has subsided. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke this Sunday with the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, and among the topics to be discussed were both the latest events in Russia and the counteroffensive, as reported by the White House through a statement .

Zelenski has said that it has been “a positive and inspiring conversation.” “We have discussed the course of hostilities and the processes taking place in Russia. The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored.” has tweeted. The Ukrainian president has given special thanks to the United States and its allies for the Patriot missiles and for the combat planes. In addition, he added that both leaders have “talked about continuing to expand defense cooperation, emphasizing long-range weapons.”

Along with the conversation between Biden and Zelensky, the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, also spoke this Sunday with the Ukrainian Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, about the evolution of regional security and the dynamics on the ground in Ukraine, according to informed the Pentagon.

Secretary Austin has reiterated “America’s unwavering support for Ukraine” and has discussed security assistance priorities to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs. The type of military priorities and needs changes in part when moving to the counteroffensive phase and may be affected by recent events. Troops from the Wagner mercenary group have moved away from the border and headed for Belarus after being diverted from the path to Moscow thanks to a pact granting some immunity to the group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The United States cautiously believes that recent events are facilitating the Ukrainian counteroffensive. In a series of interviews this Sunday with the main news channels (with the exception of Fox News), the US Secretary of State not only argued that the revolt shows the cracks in the Russian regime and Putin’s weakness, but also It also represents an opportunity for counterattack.

“To the extent that it represents a real distraction for Putin and for the Russian authorities who have to watch out for their rear, even while they are trying to deal with the counter-offensive in Ukraine, I think it creates even bigger openings for the Ukrainians to do so. well on the field,” Blinken said on CBS Sunday. And in the same line, he stated on NBC: “It is an advantage for Ukraine, which continues to advance with the counteroffensive. It’s early days, but they have in hand what they need to succeed. It will play out for weeks and even months, but this just creates another problem for Putin.”

According to the Secretary of State, everything is ready for the counteroffensive to take place “at full speed.” “But they have a plan and they have a very deliberate plan. They are carrying out that plan. And we have over 50 countries that continue to support them in that effort to make sure they have everything they need to do the best they can to reclaim the land that was taken from them by Russia in the last 16 months. That’s underway, but it’s going to take some time: weeks, maybe even months,” Blinken said.

While Blinken attended four successive interviews, Biden has preferred to remain silent and not make public statements throughout the weekend at Camp David. He remains to see if upon his return to the White House he makes any public comments. This Monday he has called an act to present an investment in telecommunications infrastructure, but it is not clear that he is going to admit questions.

Biden has kept in touch with his main allies. On Saturday he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

This Sunday, in addition to the conversation with Zelenski, he also spoke with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, “in the framework of his close coordination with allies and partners after the recent events in Russia”, as reported by the White House. . “The leaders have affirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and have discussed the situation in Russia,” according to Washington’s summary of the call. As we closely monitor developments in the security situation in Russia, we maintain close collaboration with allies and partners around the world. I have discussed it with President Biden today. We will keep in touch and remain united in support of Ukraine.” Trudeau tweeted.

The Canadian prime minister has also spoken with Zelenski this Sunday. They discussed the current situation on the battlefield and shared assessments “on the attempted coup in Russia and the impact of this situation on the course of hostilities”, Zelensky has explained.

