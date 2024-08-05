US President Joe Biden began talks with his national security team on Monday as fears of escalation in the Middle East mount.

Biden is meeting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room “to discuss developments in the Middle East” after returning from a weekend at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Among those in attendance was Vice President Kamala Harris, who is expected to announce her running mate for the 2024 presidential election in the next two days.

Biden also called Jordan’s King Abdullah II as part of diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation from deteriorating.

The White House said Biden and King Abdullah II “discussed their efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, including by reaching an immediate ceasefire.”

In Amman, a statement issued by the Jordanian Royal Court said that King Abdullah II stressed, during a call with Biden, the need to “de-escalate” and establish a “comprehensive calm” in the region so that it does not slide into a “regional war.”