US President Joe Biden discussed a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip with the Emir of Qatar and the Egyptian president on Friday, as negotiators meet in Cairo to try to overcome remaining obstacles.

The White House said in a statement that Biden spoke with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi separately, to discuss “diplomatic efforts to conclude a ceasefire agreement and release the hostages.”

Biden is spending a week-long vacation at a ranch in California’s Santa Ynez Valley and is closely monitoring Gaza ceasefire talks.

The two phone calls came after the White House described talks in Cairo aimed at reaching a ceasefire as “constructive” and urged all parties to cooperate to work toward implementing the proposed agreement.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the discussions would continue on Friday with CIA Director Bill Burns and US envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk, representing Washington.

Kirby added that initial indications in Cairo indicate that the talks are “constructive,” noting that they are scheduled to continue.

“Things are progressing,” he added, denying some news reports that the talks were on the verge of collapse.