US President says country is working to negotiate a truce of “at least 6 weeks” in the region

US President Joe Biden met this Monday (Feb 12, 2024) with King Abdullah II, of Jordan, at the White House. They discussed a possible ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. The king asked for a measure “immediate” It is “lasting”. He also said that an Israeli attack on the city of Rafah, in southern Gaza, “it would certainly produce another humanitarian catastrophe”. Joe Biden declared that the US is working to negotiate a ceasefire “at least 6 weeks” in Gaza.