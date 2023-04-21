White House: Biden discussed with the head of the European Commission assistance to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

On April 20, American President Joe Biden held telephone conversations with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. During the conversation, the parties confirmed their desire to continue providing military and economic assistance to Ukraine. In addition, the politicians agreed to impose new sanctions against Russia against the backdrop of a special operation, informs The White house.

“President Biden and the head of the European Commission von der Leyen reaffirmed the commitments of the US and the EU to provide Ukraine with the necessary economic and security assistance,” the statement said after the conversation.

In addition, the American leader and the head of the European Commission discussed the situation around Taiwan and von der Leyen’s recent visit to Beijing.

On April 14, European Commissioner for Financial Stability Mairead McGuinness announced that the European Union was preparing to introduce the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

In turn, on March 24, Ursula von der Leyen revealed details about the new restrictions against Moscow. The head of the EC stressed that it will contain decisions against circumvention of restrictions.

At the same time, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, specified that the European Union had almost no options for new sanctions against Russia. In his opinion, the tools have already been exhausted. Borrell added that the countries of association will focus on increasing assistance to Ukraine.