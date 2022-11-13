US President Biden discussed expanding assistance to Ukraine with the leaders of Japan and South Korea
US President Joe Biden announced that he had discussed the possibility of expanding assistance to Ukraine with the leaders of Japan and South Korea. The talks of the head of the White House with Asian partners are reported by Reuters.
Earlier, Biden spoke about the condition under which the conflict in Ukraine could end. According to him, the end of the conflict is possible with the withdrawal of Russian troops from the republic.
