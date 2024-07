According to the White House, the president felt unwell after a campaign event in Las Vegas and his schedule was canceled. | Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

The White House reported on Wednesday (17) that US President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19, but has only mild symptoms of the disease.

According to a statement, the diagnosis was confirmed in a test carried out after a campaign event in Las Vegas, after which Biden did not feel well. The presidency said he had been vaccinated and received booster doses against Covid-19.

“He will return to Delaware, where he will be isolated and continue to perform all of his duties during this time,” the White House said. “The President received his first dose of Paxlovid. [medicamento antiviral]. He will be isolated in his home in Rehoboth.”

In Las Vegas, Biden was still scheduled to give a speech at an event hosted by UnidosUS, an NGO that defends the rights of Latin American immigrants in the United States, but his participation was canceled.