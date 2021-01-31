Joe Biden receives a rosary during a visit to Los Angeles in 2019. Damian Dovarganes / AP

“When there is disagreement, union. When in doubt, faith. When there is darkness, light ”. On December 14, the day the States certified the votes of the presidential elections that made him the winner in the face of hoaxes spread by Donald Trump, Joe Biden summoned Saint Francis of Assisi. During the campaign, while asking for the vote in each scenario, he had mentioned another Francis, the Pope. Specifically, he rescued an encyclical in which he asked himself: “Why am I doing this? What is my true purpose? Those questions, said the then Democratic candidate, are what anyone who wants to run the country should ask themselves. He had also invoked John Paul II at a rally and appealed to citizens to “not be afraid.”

Biden always carries with him a rosary from his deceased son, Beau; It is a weekly mass, of frequent prayer and has a very public speech about his faith, which he sees as a scaffold for the purpose, a political engine. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Democrat Nancy Pelosi, whose letter to the members of the House to inform the steps for the new impeachment to Trump, it began like this: “On this Sunday, as we pray that God continues to bless America …”. Faith can also sneak into a press conference. A few months ago, a journalist asked her if she “hated” Trump and Pelosi stirred: “As a Catholic, it offends me that you use the word hate in a sentence addressed to me.” And he said he prayed daily for the Republican president.

The fervent religiosity of America’s Democratic leaders would draw attention if it weren’t for the fact that even the most visible and young face of the American left, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has cited the Bible in Congress to defend change legislation. climate and has addressed his Catholicism in the media, as it is something that in the first world power always asks a politician.

Despite the scrupulous separation between church and state, religion occupies a prominent place in US politics, a distinctive element from other Western democracies, at an almost exotic level by European standards. For half of the citizens it is important (32%) or very important (20%) that the president of the country has strong religious beliefs, according to a survey by the Pew Center prepared in February 2020.

And Biden, the second Catholic president in the history of the United States (the first was John F. Kennedy), is one of the most religious presidents of the last decades. At least, among Democrats, there has been no other as devoted since the Baptist Jimmy Carter, who taught children on Sundays in a church.

“Wherever there were nuns, it was home,” Biden says of his childhood in the autobiography Promises to keep. “I am as much a cultural Catholic as I am theological Catholic. My idea about oneself, about religion or community in the world comes directly from my religion. It doesn’t have so much to do with the Bible, the 10 commandments, the sacraments, or the prayers I learned. It’s the culture, ”explains the president, born in 1942 to a family of Irish origin in Scranton, a small industrial city in Pennsylvania.

Theology professor Massimo Faggioli, author of the book Joe Biden and Catholicism in America (2020), believes that Biden’s Catholicism is built on the basis of an “optimistic assessment of creation” and associates him with a left-wing religious movement that is gaining weight in Washington, one in which the defense of LGBT rights “It is not anti-religious, but on the contrary, it is more faithful to the principles of religion.”

One of the new leftist voices in Congress, the African American Cori Bush, representative from Missouri and a great promoter of the slogan “cut funds to the police”, was a pastor, as was the new Democratic senator from Georgia Raphael Warnock, both from traditional territories. republicans. And the first openly homosexual candidate in history, Democrat Pete Buttigieg, highlighted his believer profile in the campaign.

“I think Biden’s Catholicism is very much influenced by the social Catholic tradition of people like Dorothy Day. [una conocida escritora y activista anarquista que abrazó la fe católica], which pays attention to the disadvantaged. He also believes in the good Catholic principle of the dignity of work and that, for example, is one of the reasons why he identifies so much with the unions, “says Randall Ballmber, professor of religion at Dartmouth University.

For Biden, it is Catholic values ​​that push him to progressive positions on issues of social or racial equality. Last June, for example, after the death of African American George Floyd, he referred to “Catholic social doctrine” to emphasize that “faith without work is dead.” At the same time, in his time as vice president, he expressed his support for same-sex marriage even before President Barack Obama, and one of the first measures he has taken has been to allow transgender service in the Army, which Trump had vetoed.

Biden’s support for LGBT rights and abortion has earned him the rejection of Christian conservatives, Orthodox Jews, evangelical Protestants and radical Catholics, who do not consider him a black-footed believer. On the day of his inauguration, he had barely finished his speech when the Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose Gomez, who chairs the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a statement denouncing Biden’s policies that “would advance moral evils,” on all in areas like “abortion, contraception, marriage and gender.”

The religious vote turned to Donald Trump – married three times, with a long history of alleged infidelities, such as the ones he paid to silence with a porn film actress and a model of Playboy, and accused of abuses – as he has turned to any republican, regardless of how exemplary his life is. For the historian Bruce. J. Schulman of Boston University, the growing partisanship of the religious vote is a phenomenon of the last 30 or 40 years, just as the display of religiosity dates back half a century.

Presidents have not always been devout, but faith has been an important asset in any political career since the “Great Religious Awakening” of the 1970s, a backlash against the secularism of the 1960s, abortion, and other social turns. In 1976, in the midst of this movement and after the national stupor generated by the Watergate scandal, the Americans elect Jimmy Carter as president.

None of this has stopped the secularization of society and the progressive turn in social causes, but regardless of political color, mentions of the Lord or faith are usually present in speeches and it is difficult for one to finish an important message without four magic words , or santas: “God bless America.”