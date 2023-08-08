US President Joe Biden will designate an area near the Grand Canyon National Park as a “national monument” during a visit to Arizona on Tuesday. Report that American media. The aim of the measure is to permanently protect the area, the size of the provinces of Zeeland and Limburg together, against uranium mining.

There has been conflict over the area for some time. Mining companies are interested in it because of the large amount of uranium that can be extracted. On the other hand, it is sacred ground for Native American tribes who live there. According to them, mining of uranium also leads to damage to the watershed of the Colorado River. For years they have been lobbying the American government together with nature organizations to protect the area.

In 2012, former President Barack Obama placed a ban on uranium mining in the area, but that was due to expire in 2032. By designating it as a landmark, Biden permanently protects it from mining. “It is out of the question for mining to be part of the area’s future plans,” said Ali Zaidi, Biden’s national climate adviser, said. The New York Times. “The measure is intended for the preservation of historic area.”

The area is called Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni. Baaj Nwaavjo means ‘where tribes roam’ to the Havasupai people. I’tah Kukveni means ‘our footprints’ for the Hopi tribe.