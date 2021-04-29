US President Joseph Biden described US policy towards Russia. According to him, Washington does not seek to escalate tensions with Moscow, but promises consequences for “interference.” The American leader made a statement before the US Congress, the broadcast is on air Youtube-channel of the White House.

“As for Russia, I made it very clear to the President [России Владимиру] To Putin that although we do not seek to escalate, their actions have consequences, ”the head of state said, adding that countries can cooperate when it is in their interests.

In addition, according to Biden, the United States has responded proportionally to the cyberattacks attributed to Russia and interference in the American elections.

Earlier, he complained that after his predecessor, Donald Trump, he got a country in a state of crisis. “The worst pandemic in the last century. Worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War, ”Biden listed.

The speech of the President of the United States began on April 28 at 21:00 (4:00 on April 29 Moscow time). This is the traditional State of the Union message that American leaders address to Congress earlier in the year. However, this year, Biden decided to time it to coincide with the 100 days of his presidency.