US presidential candidate Joe Biden has described incumbent Donald Trump’s appearance in the TV duel between the two opponents as an “embarrassment for the country”. Trump tried everything to distract for 90 minutes, Biden told journalists in Alliance in the US state of Ohio on Wednesday.

The Republican had interrupted Biden during the debate on Tuesday night (local time) and had attacked him personally. “Trump has no plan, no ideas,” said Biden. When asked what he was saying to undecided voters who had seen the debate and had had enough of the politics, the Democrat said, “I can understand.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the first debate before the presidential election. “We easily won the debate last night by any yardstick,” said the Republican on Wednesday in the garden of the White House.

Looking at Biden, Trump said, “I think he was very weak. He looked weak, he whined. “Trump said he would also deny the next two TV debates against Biden. If his challenger does not want to participate, that is his decision.

Trump said he saw “about six” polls that saw him as the winner of the debate. It was unclear which surveys he was referring to. In some Twitter polls – which are considered unreliable without a scientific basis – Trump was ahead. In lightning polls by the broadcasters CBS and CNN, on the other hand, a majority considered Biden to be more successful in the debate than Trump.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

In the meantime, the organizers are planning changes to the concept after the chaotic TV debate. The course of the duel made it clear that “the format of the remaining debates needs additional structure to ensure a more regulated discussion of the issues,” said the Presidential Debate Commission on Wednesday.

Sees himself the winner of the TV debate: Donald Trump Photo: imago images / UPI Photo

The first argument between Trump and Biden on Wednesday night was sunk in chaos for long periods. Trump kept interrupting Biden and not letting him finish his sentences. Biden also spoke in between, but a little less often. The experienced TV journalist Chris Wallace as a presenter repeatedly lost control of the situation – and could only exhort the candidates to let each other have their say.

[Viele Kollegen haben das erste TV-Duell zwischen Joe Biden und Donald Trump mit Spannung verfolgt. Die Frage “Wer hat gewonnen?” beantworten sie ganz unterschiedlich. Lesen Sie hier einen Kommentar von Malte Lehming, der klar Joe Biden als Sieger des Abends sieht.]

According to the concept of the debate, six topics should have been discussed in 15-minute blocks. First, Trump and Biden were supposed to present their position undisturbed for two minutes, after which a free discussion was planned. But even with the opening statements there were interruptions and the candidates sometimes spoke at the same time. In addition, they often deviated from the topic just given, such as the corona crisis or the economic situation.

The second of the three debates between Trump and Biden is scheduled for October 15, local time (3:00 a.m. on Wednesday CEST). It is planned in a different format than the first one anyway – as question time for voters. As things currently stand, the third debate is again planned as a 90-minute speech duel with a moderator. Vice-President Mike Pence and Biden’s Vice-candidate Kamala Harris will also meet on October 7th. (dpa, Tsp)