Joe Biden (photo Lapresse), could the Dems be dumped by the Dems in view of USA 2024? The rumors

USA 2024, Biden out? From son Hunter indicted to losing polls

Hunter Biden’s indictment is a tough warning from the Dems to Sleepy Joe to get out of the way. He writes it Dagospyaccording to which, “it is no coincidence that the terrible poll on Biden’s candidacy, which shocked the Dems, came from Liberal CNN”.

USA 2024, goodbye to Biden and everything about Gavin Newsom? The Dems’ strategy

“A very high-level Dem delegation will meet next week to see how to accompany the old man to the exit – continues Dago – their candidate for the White House is the 55th governor of California, Gavin Newsom“.

Who is Gavin Newsom, rising star of the Democrats in view of USA 2024

Gavin Christopher Newsom was born in San Francisco, October 10, 1967: he has been governor of California since 2019 (beating the Republican challenger John H. Cox). According to Wikipedia, “During the COVID-19 pandemic that began to spread in early 2020, Newsom was at the center of numerous controversies for how he handled the emergency in his state, which prompted many to launch a petition to call for a recall election, which took place on September 14, 2021, in which 61.8% of voters ultimately voted against removing him from office. Newsom was elected to a second term in the 2022 election.” From 2011 to 2019 he held the position of deputy governor of the same state and before that, from 2004 to 2011, that of mayor of San Francisco.

USA: CNN poll, Haley ahead of Biden by 6 points

If the US presidential election were to be voted today, in a hypothetical duel with Joe Biden, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley would win by 6 points. This is what emerges from a survey published in recent days by CNN, in which it records how the former ambassador to the UN, and the only woman in the field in the race for the White House, is currently the only one among the Republican candidates to have a clear advantage – with 49% against 43% – over the president who appears in an absolutely non-flourishing position.

With an approval rating at 39%, and 58% of respondents believing his policies have made the economic situation worse, Biden doesn’t excite Democratic voters either, with 67% of them saying they would like to see another Democrat run. A percentage up compared to 54% last March.

And at the origin of this lack of enthusiasm are worries about old age of the eighty-year-old president (49%), with 56% fearing that this could compromise his physical and mental capacity. An even higher percentage fears that age could jeopardize the Democrats’ electoral victory (60%) or Biden’s ability, if re-elected, to complete his second term (61%).

USA: Department of Justice will ask for the indictment of Hunter Biden

Federal prosecutors will seek indictment of Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, by September 29. He is accused of having defrauded taxes for two years and of having purchased a gun, bypassing federal bans on drug addicts. This is the position expressed by prosecutors led by super advisor David Weiss, chosen by the Biden administration’s Justice Department. “The government,” Weiss wrote to the judge, “intends to resubmit a request for indictment by that date.” The decision comes after Delaware Judge Maryellen Noreika suspended the plea deal reached between Hunter Biden’s lawyers and the prosecution in July.

