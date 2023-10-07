Biden denounces ‘unconscionable’ attack and pledges ‘unwavering’ support for Israel

US President Joe Biden on Saturday denounced Hamas’s attack on Israel as “unconscionable” and pledged that his administration will ensure that Israel “has what it needs to defend itself” after the surprise action. This is reported by the AP news agency.

Biden has assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States “stands with the people of Israel in light of these terrorist attacks,” the president said at the White House. “Israel has the right to defend itself and its people, period. There is never any justification for terrorist attacks and my administration’s support for Israeli security is rock-solid and unwavering,” Biden said.

The president warned Israel’s enemies not to try to use the attack against Israel to gain an advantage. “The world is watching,” he said.

The hostilities represent a significant setback for US efforts to help normalize relations between Israel and Arab countries by expanding the so-called Abraham Accords – including with Saudi Arabia. U.S. officials acknowledge that those efforts are unlikely to bear fruit as long as there is an active conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.