The president was in suspense. “We followed him to the minute,” he confessed to George Floyd’s family. Ten days after the first hundred of his presidency, Joe Biden knew that the country he governs was a pressure cooker waiting to explode. How many more abuses, how many massacres, how many blacks murdered in the light of day by the police can public opinion endure? “Enough is enough!” He ordered as he addressed the nation. Enough of senseless murder.

That was the Floyd thing, “a murder,” now you can say with your mouth full, because a jury has determined it that way after listening to the 45 witnesses who have paraded through the Minneapolis court for three weeks. His executioner, Derek Chauvin, has been convicted “and not of one count, but of three!” The president celebrated when he called to promise that this will be only “the first step” to end “the systemic racism that stains the world. soul of our nation.

And it is that the president knows the same as all African Americans, that achieving the conviction of a policeman “is too rare.” If in order for him to be convicted, the extraordinary circumstances that such a depraved death must be filmed in its entirety in a video of almost ten minutes where the victim dies in slow motion and even the superiors of the policeman testify against him, watch Chauvin handcuffed is not a great comfort.

Nobody wants to imagine what would have happened if instead of Biden it was Donald Trump who was in the White House yesterday, but of course everyone knows that he would not have called Floyd’s family to say “I wish I could be there to give you A hug”. The tone has to be accompanied by a judicial reform that brings “the real change” that he promised last night to the country.

“Systemic racism and racial disparities need to be recognized and confronted head-on,” he told his fellow citizens. Everyone knows that running into the police has very different results for an African American than for a white. That is why he wants George Floyd’s name to be forever associated with the profound change that would be introduced by a law in his honor that reforms police departments, confronts police misconduct, and restores minority trust in law enforcement. . A daily job to change “both minds and hearts, as laws and policies,” he longed. “Only then will justice be served with full equality for all Americans.”

You have to open the valve and allow the tension to slowly escape, before it erupts again with the next video of police brutality that goes viral. Biden knows that there is a “momentum” to take advantage of, but for the country to redeem itself it is necessary to recognize what Barack Obama could not say, nor would Donald Trump ever recognize: that the capital sin of the United States is still present, no matter how much the country want to boast of democratic values ​​in the world. “The battle for the soul of this nation has been a constant tug of war for more than 240 years, a constant war between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh reality of racism that has divided us for so long” the new president admitted last night. “The time has come to unite and banish hatred.”

It is no longer just Floyd who is out of breath, America cannot breathe. There is no choice but to change the trajectory, but even Biden is not clear that it is possible. “It is my hope and my prayer that we measure up,” he sighed.