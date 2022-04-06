“What is happening is nothing less than major war crimes,” Biden said during a union conference in Washington. “Responsible countries must cooperate to hold those responsible to account.”

“I am sure you have seen the photos from Bucha, near Kyiv: civilian bodies were left in the streets as the Russian forces withdrew, some with bullet wounds to the back of the head with their hands tied behind their backs,” he added.

Biden’s comments come as global outrage escalates after the widespread spread of images of corpses lying in the streets of Bucha and in mass graves.

Biden had previously said, on Tuesday, that what happened in Bucha “may pave the way for the presentation of Russian officials to the war crimes court,” describing his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as a “war criminal.”

The US president also vowed to “stifle Russia’s economic development for years,” according to AFP.