By Soo-hyang Choi and Trevor Hunnicutt

SEOUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday, contradicting comments by his South Korean counterpart at a time when tensions with North Korea increase.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Seoul and Washington were discussing possible joint exercises using US nuclear assets, while North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has branded the South his “undoubted enemy”.

“No,” Biden said when asked by reporters at the White House whether he is discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea at this time.

The US president had just returned from vacation in the US Virgin Islands, where he was accompanied by his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Yoon’s comments, in a newspaper interview published on Monday, followed his call for “preparedness for war” with an “overwhelming” capability, following a year of record North Korean missile tests and the North Korean intrusion. of North Korean drones in the south last week.

“Nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be conducted jointly by South Korea and the United States,” Yoon said in an interview with the Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Yoon said that joint planning and exercises would aim at a more effective implementation of the US “extended deterrence” and that Washington was also “quite positive” about the idea.

The term “extended deterrence” implies the ability of the US military, particularly its nuclear forces, to prevent attacks on US allies.

The United States has long had a protracted deterrent dialogue with Japan on nuclear issues and began the same dialogue with South Korea in 2016, said Thomas Countryman, former acting undersecretary of state for arms control, who chaired the first meeting. of the dialogue.

“It is not immediately clear what is new in President Yoon’s statement and what is a restatement of things that are already happening,” Countryman said Monday in a telephone interview.

Now chairman of the board of the Arms Control Association, Countryman said Yoon’s comments, directed at the South Korean people, appeared to be a response to what Countryman called North Korean provocations and rhetoric.

“I see this as an effort by President Yoon and the Biden administration to reassure the government and people of South Korea that the US commitment remains solid.”

Yoon’s remarks came a day after North Korean state media reported that its leader, Kim, had called for the development of new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and an “exponential increase” of the country’s nuclear arsenal.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi in Seoul and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington; Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Brunnstrom in Washington);