The Israeli government reported this Sunday (24) that its army has intensified operations in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The focus of the attacks is the city of Khan Yunis, considered one of Hamas' main strongholds – and where a large part of the Palestinian population took shelter after Israeli actions in the north of the territory.

The announcement was made after the release of false news claiming that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire. Other information, including one shared by American newspapers, stated that Biden had managed to convince Netanyahu to at least not expand his military actions in the region.

The two leaders actually spoke by phone on Saturday night (23), but both rejected the reports cited above. Questioned by reporters as he left the White House for the presidential residence at Camp David, where he will spend Christmas, Joe Biden confirmed that he did not call for a ceasefire during his call. And he limited himself to saying that he emphasized the need to protect civilians and facilitate their exit from combat areas.

Benjamin Netanyahu, in turn, went public this Sunday to reinforce Israeli autonomy. “I have seen false publications claiming that the US is preventing us from carrying out operations. This is not true. Israel is a Sovereign State, and our decisions in war are not dictated by external pressure.”

Netanyahu also commented on the death, in the last 48 hours, of 14 Defense Force soldiers. “The war is taking a heavy toll on us, but we have no choice but to keep fighting,” said the prime minister. According to him, military action will continue for several months until Hamas is destroyed.

In total, 153 Israeli soldiers have been killed since October 27, when the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip began. Bombings and fighting in the territory have killed more than 20,000 people and injured another 56,000, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave, controlled by Hamas. UN data also shows that around 80% of Gaza's 2.4 million inhabitants were displaced because of the war.

With EFE Agency.