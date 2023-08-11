DThe US government wants to continue supporting Ukraine, which is being attacked by Russia, with many billions. Senior government officials announced Thursday in Washington that President Joe Biden would ask Congress to approve a total of about $13 billion in military aid. The money will also be used to replenish the US Department of Defense stocks, from which some of the equipment supplied to Kiev comes. It was unclear whether part of the money should also go to support other countries.

There is also $7.3 billion (€6.6 billion) for economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and other war-affected countries. Additional billions are to be made available via the World Bank, for example. The United States is considered Ukraine’s main ally in defending against the Russian invasion. Since the beginning of the war at the end of February 2022, the United States has provided or promised more than $43 billion in military aid to Kiev.

At the end of last year, the US Congress passed a budget that earmarked around 45 billion US dollars for Ukraine by the end of September. Then the financial year ends. At the time, Congress even approved a little more money than Biden had originally requested. The situation in Congress is now different, however, because the Republicans have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Some of them are skeptical about support for Kiev.

There is still enough money this fiscal year to support Ukraine, a US official said. “But we don’t know how long this war will last.” It must therefore be assumed that the war will continue in October. Biden’s government is demanding further emergency aid from Congress – including for border and disaster control. She also wants around 200 million US dollars (around 182 million euros) for strengthening African countries against the Russian mercenary group Wagner.