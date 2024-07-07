Numerous President Joe Biden’s party officials, lawmakers and strategists are increasingly viewing his candidacy as an untenable choice. The New York Times reports this, citing conversations and interviews conducted in recent days with over 50 Democrats. A growing number of sources cited by the American newspaper believe that, by remaining in the race, the president is jeopardizing his chances of keeping the White House and the possibilities of other candidates. What is taking shape – writes – It’s an extraordinary clash between a president of the United States who insists on not abandoning his re-election campaign and members of his party who are starting to suggest that he should.

“I have less and less confidence in the ability of this campaign to win,” Rep. Scott Peters, Democrat of California, said in an interview. “If we know we’re going to lose, we would be foolish not to consider another path.” Rep. Angie Craig, Democrat of Minnesota, urged Biden to step aside yesterday. “I don’t believe the president can run an effective campaign and win against Donald Trump,” she said in a statement.

Representatives say they were inundated with expressions of concern about Biden’s candidacy from donors and voters. Many on the Democratic National Committee have said they remain supportive, but there, too, rifts are emerging. A Democratic member of Congress, a former senior Obama administration official, and an aide to a prominent Democratic governor all privately used the same word — in separate interviews Friday — to describe Biden’s position: “untenable.”

“He would be wise to realize that no one is irreplaceable,” said Mark LaChey, a former vice chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, who has encouraged Biden to drop out of the race, the only way he said to begin the process of changing the candidate. “A lot of people would be thrilled if someone else ran for president for the Democrats.”

Of course, the newspaper continues, many important Democrats have publicly expressed their support for the President or kept quiet about any doubts. A senior White House officialhowever, who worked with Biden during his presidency, vice presidency and 2020 campaign, said in an interview yesterday morning that Biden should not run for re-election. After observing Biden in private, in public and during his travelsthe official he said he no longer believes the President has what it takes to run a strong campaigncapable of defeating Donald Trump. In recent months – he observed – he has increasingly shown signs of age.