Some major American donors have announced a donation freeze worth nearly $90 million if Joe Biden continues to remain a candidate for the White HouseThe New York Times reports.



The decision comes after two weeks of controversy and calls to withdraw after the disastrous performance in the televised duel with Donald Trump and after yesterday’s gaffes during the press conferences at the end of the NATO summit.

In last night’s meeting, House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries reportedly did not offer his endorsement to Joe Biden, informed sources told CNN.





The Democrats’ position is making noise. “Future Forward” has been consecrated by Biden’s campaign as the main campaign committee for fundraising in the early stages of the 2024 raceand has already announced that it has invested as much as $250 million in television and online advertising which will begin airing at the end of the Democratic National Convention next month.





The decision to block such a large amount of donations is, so far, one of the most concrete consequences of the president’s poor performance in the debate against Donald Trump.

Future Forward declined to comment on any conversations with donors or the amounts of pledged money withheld.. A Future Forward adviser would say only that the group expects contributors who have paused donations to return once the current ticket uncertainty is resolved.

A donor from the group said he had been contacted several times by Future Forward after the debate for inputbut both he and some of his friends refused.

It is unclear who exactly the individual donors were who were picking up the promised checks.Nor is it clear how much of the pledged money went to Future Forward’s super PAC versus its own nonprofit fund, which also ran ads in key battleground states.

The news of the cash freeze comes as some advisers to Biden are trying to figure out how to persuade the president to abandon the race..

His campaign has started to to test Vice President Kamala Harris too who is neck and neck with the former president in the polls. Meanwhile, the number of Democrats in Congress calling on Biden to step aside is growing by the day.