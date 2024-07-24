Washington (dpa)

US President Joe Biden delivered a speech from the White House yesterday explaining why he is dropping out of the presidential race just over three months before Election Day. It was Biden’s first address to the nation since announcing on social media Sunday that he was ending his bid for a second term and passing the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden called his campaign headquarters on Monday to urge staff and volunteers to give “every inch of your heart and soul” to Harris. During the four-minute call, Biden said that while he was not running for president, he would remain “fully engaged” in the final six months of his presidency.