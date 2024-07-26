With just over three months to go before the US elections, the administration of Democrat Joe Biden dealt a major blow to fentanyl trafficking yesterday with the arrest of two of its main drug lords.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the arrest in El Paso, Texas, of Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, as well as Joaquín Guzmán López, son of the former leader of the drug trafficking group Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

According to reports, they landed at the Doña Ana County Jetport International Airport in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, just 24 kilometers from El Paso, and the arrest occurred after “El Mayo” was tricked.

“Both men face multiple U.S. charges for leading the cartel’s operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks,” Garland said in a statement.

The prosecutor’s announcement, which did not provide details of the circumstances of the arrest, comes four days after President Biden left the race for re-election, giving way to Vice President Kamala Harris.

Fentanyl trafficking is one of the central issues in the electoral contest, with Republican candidate Donald Trump saying he would be willing to bomb cartels in Mexico.

The State Department was offering a reward of up to $15 million for information on the whereabouts of Zambada, whose criminal case in the U.S. courts for fentanyl trafficking was made public only last February.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas credited the arrests to the efforts of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the FBI.

Unlike the DEA, which has seen its operations in Mexico hit by restrictions imposed by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador since 2021, the HSI and the FBI maintain some operational capacity in the country, according to the US government.

DEA chief Anne Milgram welcomed the arrests, which she said “strike at the heart of the cartel responsible for the majority of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, that kill Americans from coast to coast.”

According to the DEA, the Sinaloa Cartel has been, at least since 2019, one of the organizations in Mexico that produces and traffics most of the fentanyl that eventually reaches the US market. This drug is responsible for the deaths of 74,000 people in the US in 2023 alone.

The circumstances of the arrest were unknown until last night.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “El Mayo” was arrested after a “senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel” – who, according to Fox News and The New York Times, would be Guzmán López – tricked him into traveling to Texas.

“Zambada believed he was going to inspect clandestine airfields in Mexico, but he was flown to Texas, where he and young Guzman were detained on the runway,” the official said.

The New York Times, citing unnamed officials, said Zambada has long had a kind of surrogate father relationship with Joaquin and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, “El Chapo’s” two youngest sons.

“El Chapito” is expected to appear before the U.S. District Court in Chicago in the coming days.

As for Zambada, he could be taken to Texas or New York.