US President Joe Biden said today, Wednesday, that he has conveyed a strong message to Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

The US President indicated that he had contacted King Abdullah II to inform him that he had a friend in America.

Biden stressed that he is not concerned about the situation in Jordan.

Biden expressed to the Jordanian monarch the strong support of the United States to the Kingdom, and to emphasize the importance of its leadership to America and the region.

The Jordanian Royal Court stated that King Abdullah II received a call from Biden in which he expressed his country’s full solidarity with Jordan and his efforts to protect its stability.

Earlier today, the Jordanian monarch confirmed that “strife” has been destroyed and that the country is now safe and stable, after the events of the past days in which a role for Prince Hamzah was raised.

Prince Hamzah signed a letter in the presence of a number of members of the royal family, confirming that he would remain “loyal” to King Abdullah II.