On Thursday, US President Joe Biden will deliver an important speech in Arizona regarding protecting democratic institutions, in a new attack on former President Donald Trump as the competitors intensify their 2024 election battle.

The White House indicated that Biden’s speech “will also honor the legacy” of the late Republican US Senator John McCain, who shared the Democratic president’s distaste for Trump.

With opinion polls showing close results for them, Biden (80 years old) intensified his attacks on the most likely Republican candidate, Donald Trump, for trying to “destroy” democracy.

Populist business tycoon Trump faces criminal charges for trying to reverse the result of the 2020 election, which his supporters tried to overturn by attacking the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

A White House official said that Biden’s speech in Tempe, Arizona, “will focus on the importance of American institutions in preserving our democracy and the need for continued loyalty to the American Constitution.”

He added, “The president will honor his friend and war hero, the late Senator John McCain, whose refusal to abuse power and belief in America set a strong example that can be followed.”

Invoking the memory of McCain, a hero of the Vietnam War and a respected American political figure, is a clear attempt by Biden to draw comparisons with the far-right Trump.