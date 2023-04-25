Joe Biden is running for re-election as President of the United States. The Democratic president announced this morning that he will run for a second term in what constitutes a historic challenge for the country, since he will begin the electoral race at the age of 82 and, if he wins it, he would end his next White House presidency at 86 years. His announcement is also a challenge to the high percentage of Americans, including many in his party, who believe he is too veteran a politician to face the demands of the Oval Office four more years.

But the Democratic leader sees it differently. In the video with which he announces his decision, the images of the assault on the Capitol follow one another on January 6, 2021 and Biden himself assures that his candidacy intends to maintain the “fight for our democracy” that has been the axis “of my first term ». The president considers that Donald Trump is still a great threat to American freedom and democracy and the tycoon’s decision to present himself as a Republican candidate forces him to formalize a new pulse at the polls. “Across the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take down those fundamental freedoms,” said Biden, accusing pro-Trumpist Republican leaders of »cutting Social Security«, »dictating what health care decisions they can make women« or »telling people who they can love«. “When I ran for president four years ago,” Biden adds in his message, “I said we were in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are.”

With this statement, Biden has put an end to the uncertainty about his presidential candidacy, the announcement of which has been delayed for several months. At the end of last week it was leaked that this Tuesday he would make the official declaration and the appointment just twenty-four hours ago of Julia Chávez, granddaughter of the agrarian union leader César Chávez, as his campaign manager already corroborated his plan. Speculations about her electoral concurrence come from afar. They began in November 2022, but then Donald Trump presented his own candidacy and the Democratic leader preferred to give himself a few months’ extension so as not to give the impression of being trailed by his Republican rival.

Biden began his long political career in 1970 in Castle County. He has remained 36 years as a senator, another eight as vice president of the United States and, before the next electoral date in 2024, he ran as a candidate for three other presidential elections: 1988, 2008 and 2020. The first demoscopic surveys on the next elections show Biden and Trump with very similar percentages, although the Democrat hopes to mobilize ethnic minorities and workers again while waiting for the legal problems of his Republican competitor to undermine his support base.

