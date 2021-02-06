The president of the USA, Joe Biden, before traveling to Delaware. JOSHUA ROBERTS / Reuters

Joe Biden, president of the United States, believes that his predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, should not receive the intelligence information that ex-presidents usually receive, due to “his erratic behavior.” With these statements, delivered in his first interview as president on a television channel, the Democratic president goes a step beyond what his Administration was debating these days, on the advisability of seeking advice from intelligence professionals in this regard.

“I just think there is no need for [Trump] receive the intelligence briefings, ”Biden said in the CBS interview. “What is the value of giving that information? What impact does he have, apart from the fact that something may escape him one day? ”Said the president.

In the interview, Biden refers to the “erratic behavior” of his predecessor, “not related to the insurrection”, in reference to the assault on the Capitol on January 6 that carried out hordes of followers who acted, as the Democrats will defend in the trial for him impeachment which is held next week in the Senate, incited by Trump. The show’s interviewer, Norah O’Donnell, asked Biden for his statements, in the past, that Trump poses an existential threat, and President Biden claims he continues to believe so.

All presidents relinquish power in possession of national secrets, from procedures for dropping atomic bombs to information on weapons development and intelligence operations. During his years in the presidency, Trump has disclosed classified information to attack his adversaries or intimidate other leaders.

That, added to the fact that he does not recognize the legitimacy of the new president and his resentment towards a supposed deep state that would have conspired to remove him from power, means that since the replacement in the White House took place on January 20, there have been the voices of former officials and analysts expressing concern that Trump, intentionally or unintentionally, may disclose classified information.