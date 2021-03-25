At last the expected reunion between the European Union and the United States happened. After the distancing of the Donald Trump years, the intervention of the new US president, Joe Biden, at the European summit this Thursday, at the stroke of nine in the evening, seems to mark the new compass between the two shores of the Atlantic. Although, for now, it was a digital reconnection. As a fate of the new times of pandemic, the appointment was marked by virtuality and screens: Biden connected from Washington and each of the leaders of the Twenty-seven, from their respective capitals.

“If they stay together, shoulder to shoulder, the EU and the US can show that democracies are best suited to protect citizens, promote dignity and generate prosperity,” said the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, through a tweet after the meeting, accompanied by the now classic image of leaders in their videoconference grids. The faces of Michel and Biden, both smiling, were revealing of the new tune. “For the first time in 11 years we have had the president of the United States [en una cumbre]”He added later.

The intervention of the American president was very brief. The online meeting lasted about 25 minutes, including responses from Michel and António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, a country that holds the rotating presidency of the EU. But after years of increasing isolationism and cooling relationships, mere gestures seem important.

Biden expressed his desire to revitalize relationships and deepen business ties, as well as working together to combat the pandemic and address issues such as climate change; He also spoke of “shared interests in foreign policy, including China and Russia,” according to the pre-meeting statement from the White House.

“This first exchange is a real pleasure and we hope to follow up soon with an in-person meeting,” Costa replied. “Our most important message to you is simple: the transatlantic relationship is a clear priority for the European Union.”

Biden wanted to point out that it is also a priority for him. This same week the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, visited Brussels and held a high-level meeting at NATO headquarters. And a couple of weeks ago it was John Kerry, the US Special Envoy for Climate, who dropped by the European capital.