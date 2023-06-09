The President of the United States, Joe Biden, defended this Thursday (8) the independence of the Department of Justice, after information that the Attorney General’s Office notified former President Donald Trump that he is the subject of a criminal investigation. for keeping documents confidential.

“I have never, not once, suggested to the Department of Justice what it should or should not do with regard to whether or not to file an indictment. I’m sincere,” Biden said at a news conference along with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House when asked about the probe against Trump.

The president declined to comment further on local media reports on Thursday that the Justice Department notified Trump’s lawyers that he is the subject of a federal criminal investigation into classified documents found by the FBI last August at his residence. in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

CNN reported that Trump’s legal team met on Monday with Justice Department officials, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating the former president’s handling of these classified documents.

Department rules state that prosecutors can inform people that they are being investigated by a grand jury before an indictment is filed. These notices are sent out to allow people to testify before the grand jury before an indictment is made.

On Wednesday, Smith presented evidence to a grand jury in Miami, Florida, and heard testimony from Taylor Budowich, a former Trump aide. CBS television, which cited three sources with knowledge of the case, noted that this could be an indication that if charges are brought against Trump, some could be brought in Florida for jurisdictional reasons.

At the same time, several witnesses, including Mar-a-Lago officials, former Trump advisers and lawyers, testified to a Washington grand jury as part of the investigations into the confidential documents.

Smith was appointed in November to lead that case by Attorney General Merrick Garland and, in parallel, is leading another investigation into Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.