The president of the United States and candidate for re-election, Joe Biden, held his last speech on the State of the Union this Thursday, March 7, before the November elections. The fiery speech before the two chambers of Congress began with statements in favor of democracy around the world, in which he took the opportunity to attack his “predecessor”, as he always referred to his rival Donald Trump, and against the president. Russian, Vladimir Putin. Biden also addressed the war in Ukraine and Gaza, where he announced the establishment of a port on the coast, in order to send ships with food, water and medicine. He also highlighted the economic “resurgence” during his administration, with the creation of nearly 15 million jobs, and renewed his call for Congress to increase taxes on the rich and big businesses.

“We face an unprecedented moment in the history of the Union”This is how President Joe Biden began his State of the Union speech this Thursday, March 7, in the middle of a Capitol packed with Democratic and Republican representatives, Supreme Court judges and special guests in the auditorium.

After Biden's resounding victory in the mega-day of Super Tuesday primaries, on March 5, the State of the Union speech set out in several sections the background of the electoral campaign, in which his most foreseeable rival will be the Republican Donald Trump. .

In a different tone than last year, Biden seemed to address his potential electorate, among Democrats, independent voters and moderate Republicans, to convince them that he still has what it takes to lead the White House, after the great political moment enjoyed by his possible rival in the presidential race next November.

The statement opened with a fierce defense of democracy, as the entire campaign has done:

“Freedom and democracy are under attack around the world,” said the Democratic president, who added that his purpose of the night was to “wake up Congress” and alert the American people that “this is not just any moment” in History.

In that sense, he first referred to the situation in Ukraine and attacked the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The American leader explained the need to continue supporting Ukraine in the war it is fighting against Russia and warned that Putin “is not going to stop” if he manages to take complete control of kyiv, although he assured that the United States “will not give in.”

“My message to President Putin is clear. We will not retreat. We will not give in, I will not give in. History is watching us,” he added.

Economic development, the conflict in Gaza, abortion and the defense of American liberal democracy were other relevant topics in the presidential speech, which was witnessed by some special guests such as the Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson; the union leader, Shawn Fain, some affected by abortion restrictions in the United States and a dozen families of Israeli victims in the Hamas attacks on October 7.

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol, Washington, DC, USA, March 7, 2024. © via Reuters / Alex Brandon

Gaza, at the center of the discourse

After the electoral setback that a Democratic sector dealt to Joe Biden with the force of the 'non-committed' (null) vote in the Michigan primaries and during Super Tuesday, the American president showed a position focused on humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

As anticipated by the White House team, the head of state announced the construction of a port on the Mediterranean coast of the Gaza Strip, with the aim of materializing the infrastructure necessary to receive international humanitarian assistance for Palestinian civilians. .

Although the president was also expected to reaffirm his request to Congress for the approval of a military assistance package towards Ukraine and Israel, worth about $95 billion, the discontent of the anti-war community with Arab roots within American progressivism displaced those requests.

The president was emphatic that his Government is working hard to achieve a ceasefire of at least six weeks in Gaza, although he acknowledged that this requires the full release of the Israeli hostages captured by Hamas since last October 7.



U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Summer Lee (D-PA) put on Palestinian keffiyehs before U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol. USA on March 7, 2024. © Reuters / Evelyn Hockstein

Regarding the Israeli Government, Biden was clear in expressing that humanitarian assistance cannot be used as “a negotiating card” or a “bargaining chip” and that it is not optional to respect International Humanitarian Law during his offensive against Hamas.

“Israel must also do its part. Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers are not caught in the crossfire.” that the only possible solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is that of two States.

The economy, Biden's strong card

During the speech before the US Legislature, the president highlighted the economic achievements of his Administration, stating that his economic program, which he called 'Bidenomics', has led to “the greatest resurgence” in history, in reference to the economic rebound that the United States has experienced since the arrival of the Democrat to the White House.

Biden boasted that his policy has managed to build growth in the general well-being of American citizens, by cementing an economic structure built “from the middle and below” and not “from above”, but he regretted that these achievements “do not come out in News”.

“The recovery of the United States involves building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the center outwards and from the bottom up (…) So that everyone has a fair opportunity and we leave no one behind,” he emphasized. leader.

The United States economy has positive rates of employment and consumption growth, recording better numbers than many high-income countries around the globe. However, a large sector of citizens remains dissatisfied with its economic management, especially due to inflation.

The US president also announced his plans to push for a tax increase on large corporations and people with more than $100 million in the bank. Although for this he would need the approval of a large majority in Congress, which is expected to be complex with the current electoral panorama.

In fact, several Republicans began to get up and leave the room as Biden discussed raising taxes on billionaires and corporations. Others remained in their chairs and shook their heads.



U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his economic achievements in his State of the Union address, March 7, 2024, in Washington, DC. Getty Images via AFP – WIN MCNAMEE

“Tell Hunter to pay his taxes,” Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted at Biden, referring to the president's son accused of tax evasion.

Roe vs. Wade, the defense of democracy and indirect attacks on Trump

The tenant of the White House also appealed to the values ​​that, for him, underpin the American identity. Issues such as “honesty, decency, dignity and equality” are fundamental to Biden's idea of ​​the United States, who contrasted his vision with that of “other people” his age, making an allusion to his possible rival in the next presidential election. November, Donald Trump.

“Now, other people my age see a different story: a story of resentment, revenge. I'm not like that,” said Biden, 81, who tries to dispel doubts about his age, pointing out that Donald Trump, 77 years old, is his contemporary.

In a speech full of indirect allusions to his “predecessor”, as he called him all the time, Biden criticized Donald Trump's attitude towards the war in Ukraine and affirmed that the former president “bows down to Russia.” “A former president told Putin: 'do whatever you want,'” the Democratic candidate also mentioned.

Biden also spoke about the assault on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021, by far-right followers. The head of state regretted this event, which he described as “the greatest threat to American democracy since the civil war” and added that political violence “has no place” within Washington.

To Trump, and the rest of the Republican Party, the president sent a clear message: “You can't love your country only when you win”



US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address on the House floor of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024. © AFP / Mandel Ngan

Abortion was also one of the relevant topics in the president's speech. Regarding this, Biden regretted the annulment of the historic ruling of Roe vs. Wade, which ended up limiting the reproductive rights of American women.

“Those who boast about overturning Roe v. Wade have no idea about the power of women in the United States,” said the president, alluding to the New York magnate, who promoted three of the six conservative judges who overturned the ruling that legalized abortion at the federal level.

In this regard, the president also made a promise and said that, if he achieved re-election and a majority in Congress, he would restore Roe v. Wade “as the law of the land again.”

This year's State of the Union address may be Biden's most important public platform before the November 5 election, which will most likely see an electoral rematch against his predecessor in the Presidency.

“I will not demonize immigrants”

The immigration situation on the border with Mexico was also addressed by the president in his speech, an issue highly criticized by American conservatism, which points to Biden as the main person responsible for the record numbers of irregular crossings through the south.

Regarding this, Biden defended his position regarding border management, mentioning that “he is not going to separate families” or prohibit the entry of foreigners “because of their faith.” Instead, the president proposes that Congress negotiate a bipartisan agreement in which there is a “fair” management of the border situation.

“This is the United States. We all come from somewhere, but we are all Americans. We can fight for the border or we can fix it. I am prepared to fix it. Send the law on the border now!”, Biden emphasized, in the face of the negative gaze of Republican representatives present.

The Democratic president closed his speech by appealing to unity among citizens and stating that the United States “cannot return to old ideas.” With the traditional “God bless America,” Biden ended a State of the Union speech with the flavor of an election rally.

