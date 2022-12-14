The President of the United States, Joe Biden, defended, this Wednesday (14), the establishment of a great “alliance” with Africa, whose “success” is essential for the world, before the leaders of 49 African countries gathered in a summit in Washington.

“When Africa succeeds, America succeeds. Everyone succeeds,” Biden said.

The American president defended “associations not to create political obligations, nor to foster dependence, but to stimulate success and shared opportunities”, he added, in a speech in which he detailed a series of investments by his country in the African continent.

The Biden government expects to disburse $55 billion in Africa over the next three years in different sectors, such as digital, infrastructure, health and the fight against climate change.

In addition, the American president this Wednesday praised the almost 15 billion dollars in contracts promised on the sidelines of the summit by the American and African private sectors in different areas, including high technology.

The United States will invest $350 million and facilitate access to $450 million in funding for digital development on the continent.

Among the announcements stands out that of the leading Visa credit card company, which intends to invest US$ 1 billion for online payments in Africa, an area led by China.

Microsoft, for its part, announced that it plans to offer satellite Internet access to 10 million people, half of them in Africa, but also in countries like Guatemala and Mexico, as part of efforts to reduce the digital gap between developed countries and developing ones.

At the summit, the United States avoided talking about competition with China on the African continent, but did not hide its desire to expand ties with African countries after being accused of neglecting them.

The summit continues on Thursday, when food insecurity on the continent will be addressed, aggravated by the consequences of the war in Ukraine.