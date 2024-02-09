He US President Joe Bidenstated this Thursday that his memory “is fine” after the special prosecutor, Robert Hur, concluded hours before that the president intentionally withheld classified documents from his time as vice president, but decided not to file charges against him.

In the document issued by the prosecutor after the investigation, he assured that Biden showed a “significantly limited memory” during the interrogations carried out in 2023. To which Biden responded in an improvised press conference from the White House that his memory is in good condition, aware that the factor of his age (81 years) and his lapses in public could hamper his re-election in the November presidential elections.

President of the United States, Joe Biden.

“I have good intentions, and I'm an old man, and I know what the hell I'm doing,” Biden added when asked by a Fox News journalist about it. However, part of his argument fell on deaf ears when, at one point in this intervention, specifically from the diplomatic reception room of the White House, He confused the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with that of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

Biden has been the subject of investigation since a year ago, classified documents from the time he was Barack Obama's vice president (2009-2017) were found at his Delaware home and in a private office.

You can read: They tried to rob him in New Jersey and he scared the thief away in an unusual way

The documents were found by Biden's lawyers in November and December 2022, and delivered immediately to the National Archivesthe organization that has to protect them, after which the Department of Justice opened an investigation.

“Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden withheld and voluntarily disclosed classified material after his vice presidency, when he was a private citizen,” the document stated. “I did not break the law. Period” However, in this Thursday's appearance, Biden insisted on his innocence: “I did not break the law. Period.”

Although he acknowledged: “I take responsibility for not checking exactly what my staff was doing. They were coming and going. Some things showed up in my garage, others came out…” Hur had argued that prosecuting Biden due to this case was “unjustified based on our consideration of the aggravating and mitigating factors” and detailed that the evidence “does not establish the guilt” of the president “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

You can read: Macabre crime in Mexico: they found bodies of a married couple with signs of torture

It was then that the special prosecutor emphasized the president's “memory” and even revealed that he did not remember the dates in which he held the vice presidency and had difficulty remembering the date of his son Beau's death in 2015. “How the hell “Do you dare to raise that?” Biden vehemently settled today.

The ex-president Donald Trump (2017-2021), Republican candidate for next November's elections, was also investigated for retaining official documents in his Florida mansion and he was charged with 40 charges, since for months he refused to hand them over.

You can also read: