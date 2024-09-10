As he left the White House for New York, where he will watch the presidential debate, Biden said he spoke with Harris.

The US President did not reveal the advice he gave to Harris, who is competing in the presidential debate against Trump, as he told reporters: “I will not tell you the advice I gave her.”

“She seemed calm and collected,” Biden was quoted as saying by ABC News.

“I think she’ll do a great job (in the debate),” he added.

Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley told ABC News that Trump’s position was clear ahead of the debate with Harris in their fierce battle for the presidency.

Whatley said in an interview with the American network that Trump is “comfortable” and “relaxed” and “ready to go into the debate.”

“It’s unfair for the Harris campaign to say that Trump will lie on the debate stage tonight,” he said.

Whatley also confirmed that Trump will avoid “personal attacks” in the debate with Harris, adding that the former president “was not nervous before the debate at all.”

ABC News will host the debate between Trump and Harris at 9 p.m. local time (1 a.m. GMT Wednesday).

The debate comes eight weeks before the Nov. 5 election, a tight race that could still easily go to either candidate.

This confrontation is particularly important for Harris, as polls show that more than a quarter of likely voters feel they do not know her well enough, while they know Trump well.