US President Joe Biden said that he was not worried about the intention of the former leader of the country, Donald Trump, to visit the US-Mexican border in the coming weeks. The words of the head of state are quoted by the press service White House…

Biden, during a briefing with reporters, was asked to comment on Trump’s plans to travel to the border with Mexico.

“We are implementing a plan of which I am very confident. I don’t care what the other guy does, ”the American leader replied.

On Saturday, Trump said that he “does not consider his trip to the border necessary,” but he would be ready to make it “within the next few weeks” for the sake of customs officials.

On March 5, Reuters reported that nearly 100,000 migrants were detained by US border guards in February at the border with Mexico. It is noted that this is the highest number of arrests in February since 2006.

On February 4, US President Joe Biden, during a speech at the State Department, announced that the US was increasing the quota for admitting refugees from abroad and intends to bring it to 125 thousand people this year.

The day before, the American leader signed three decrees in the field of the country’s migration policy, which cancel the orders of his predecessor in this post, Donald Trump. One of them concerns the reunification of the families of illegal migrants with children separated at the border between the United States and Mexico.