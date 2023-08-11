US President Joe Biden declared a state of disaster emergency in Hawaii on Thursday over the wildfires. which are affecting above all the island of Maui, where according to official sources there is “general devastation”.

This was assured to CNN by the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, who stated that seeing “widespread devastation in many different neighborhoods on Maui,” with most of the fires still out of control.

In fact, he explained, the agency’s presence in the area is still limited, with a “limited” ability to locate people. After a first official count, So far there are 36 deaths while thousands of people are being evacuated from the island.

President Biden decided this Thursday to declare a state of emergency for the “great disaster in the state of Hawaii” and ordered the delivery of federal aid to supplement state recovery efforts and stores in areas affected by the wildfires that started on August 8.

Biden spoke by phone with Hawaii Governor Josh Green and expressed his deep condolences for the lives lost and the extensive destruction of land and property.

(Also read: Colombian tragedy in Australia: she died after being hit by a monster wave)

At least 36 people died due to the emergency generated by the fire.

While thousands of citizens, many of them tourists, try to escape the island, The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decided this Thursday to restrict airspace in the area near the city of Lahaina, devastated by fire, and also in the Kihei and Kula areas, all to facilitate rescue efforts.

The authorities are asking the inhabitants and visitors to the area to leave it “as soon as possible” given the “limited” resources to deal with this crisis, Maui County admitted in a statement.

(Furthermore: This is the moment of Fernando Villavicencio’s crime: they shoot when he enters the car)

Although several Hawaiian islands are affected, the greatest damage is being suffered by Maui, from where 11,000 people were evacuated. on Wednesday according to CNN, while at least another 1,500 are expected to leave the island this Thursday.

Airlines are offering low ticket prices to promote departure and arranging new flights out of Maui.

The images show completely destroyed areas, especially in towns like Lahaina, a historic town in West Maui and one of the most touristy areas on the island.

People wait after canceled and delayed flights were announced at the West Maui Kahului Airport (OGG) in Kahului, Hawaii.

“Virtually the entire city has burned down, the entire historic area, homes and businesses,” Air Maui Helicopters director of operations Richie Olsten told CNN.

Olsten explained that there are hundreds of people in shelters, such as Memorial Stadium, but many “have nowhere to go” because not enough shelters have been set up yet.

The Maui County Twitter account constantly updates information about the shelters that are being set up or the areas where drinking water can be found.

In any case, the message from the authorities is clear, they ask all those who are in danger zones to try to get out.

(Keep reading: Who are Los Lobos, the gang that claims the assassination of a candidate in Ecuador?)

Virtually the entire city has burned, the entire historic area, homes and businesses

According to the authorities, the severe drought that has affected the islands in recent months and the strong winds from Hurricane Dora have caused the flames to spread at a much higher speed.

General Kenneth Hara, deputy head of the National Guard in Hawaii, also explained that the force of the winds has made the extinction work difficult.

“The road to recovery will be long,” Maui Deputy Governor Sylvia Luke warned last night.

EFE