Washington (agencies)

US President Joe Biden agreed to declare a state of emergency in western New York, against the backdrop of snow storms that have killed about 50 people across the United States. And Biden issued an emergency declaration for Erie and Genesee counties yesterday, and signed the federal resources needed to manage the crisis and coordinate relief efforts, according to the American newspaper, The Hill. Biden said, on Twitter, that he had spoken with New York Governor Kathy Hokull to make sure the state had all the federal resources needed to deal with bad weather and the repercussions of the snowstorm, adding, “We are ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this.”

For her part, Hokull considered that New York is “at war with nature,” pointing out that the storm is “the most destructive and the storm of the century.”

She expressed her shock at the field conditions and the condition of the roads after the storm broke out, adding, in press statements, that the situation “is still difficult.” Hokol called on citizens to avoid leaving homes due to the threat of snow and fear of an increase in cars stuck on the roads, which in turn impedes relief operations and the arrival of ambulances.