On Thursday, US President Joe Biden declared the wildfires in Hawaii a “major disaster”, releasing federal funds for the stricken island of Maui, after the flames killed at least 36 people and destroyed a historic town.
The White House said in a statement that President Biden declared “a major disaster in the state of Hawaii and ordered federal aid to support recovery efforts in the state and at the local level in areas affected by the fires.”
