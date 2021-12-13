US President Joe Biden declared, on Sunday evening, a major state of emergency in the state of Kentucky, which has come to embody the massive destruction caused by a series of hurricanes that killed 94 people in several states in the country.

The measure, which was requested by Governor Andy Beshear, will allow the allocation of federal aid. Biden intends to go to the region as soon as possible.

The US President had said earlier that these states were hit by “a series of the worst hurricanes” in the country’s history, describing their damage as an “unspeakable tragedy.”

Searches are continuing in the hope of finding survivors, but a number of officials have warned that the outcome is likely to rise.

This exceptional climatic phenomenon swept through six states, leaving vast destruction over hundreds of kilometers, but Mayfield, with a population of nearly ten thousand people in Kentucky, was the most affected.

More than eighty people were killed in Kentucky alone, many of them in a candle factory.