The President of the United States, Joe Biden, declared, on Saturday and Sunday (14-15.jan.2023), respectively, “disaster situation” in Alabama and California. The measure was taken due to the heavy rains that have hit the regions since mid-December and have already caused 19 deaths.

The state of catastrophe is the next level to the emergency situation.

The measure will make federal money available to help affected people in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties, California, as well as Autauga and Dallas, Alabama.

Funds are also available to eligible state and local governments, as well as some nonprofit organizations, on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work in affected regions.

According to the White House, assistance may include “subsidies for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover unsecured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster”.

The storms caused flooding and landslides. The damage is still being assessed by US authorities. The federal government says that once damage assessments are complete, other areas may still become eligible for assistance.

Read the full statement of the catastrophe declaration from the alabama and the California.