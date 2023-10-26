American President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. As the White House reported on October 25, the parties touched upon the topic of humanitarian assistance to the population of the Gaza Strip.

“President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke… with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu… The President discussed continued U.S. support to ensure a continued flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza civilians and welcomed efforts to increase that support in the period ahead,” says in message.

The topic of ensuring the safe exit of foreign citizens wishing to leave Gaza was also raised.

Biden affirmed that Israel has every right to protect its citizens from terrorism and to do so in accordance with international humanitarian law, the White House added.

As the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported earlier in the day, Israel agreed to a US request to postpone the ground operation so that they could move additional missile defense systems to the region to protect American troops. The authors of the article noted that US officials urged the Israelis to wait until these units were deployed. This could happen as early as the end of this week, the newspaper noted.

Biden, in turn, said that he did not demand that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delay the start of the military operation in Gaza, but only called first of all to rescue the hostages held by Hamas militants. In addition, the American leader said that he “does not trust” the civilian casualty figures provided by the Palestinians.

On October 24, the American leader said that humanitarian aid was not reaching the Gaza Strip quickly enough.

The day before, Biden, in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasized the need to maintain a continuous flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.