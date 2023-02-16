The last time Biden underwent the health test was in November 2021. Eight months later he contracted corona, but he has not suffered any lasting symptoms, the doctor said in his report.
The report lists some minor issues for which the president occasionally takes medication, such as heartburn and seasonal allergies. In the previous examination, the doctor also concluded that Biden is walking a bit stiff. That is still the case, according to Thursday’s report, but has not gotten worse.
