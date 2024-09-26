Biden orders Pentagon to provide Kyiv with JSOW long-range glide bombs

US President Joe Biden has instructed the Pentagon to provide Kyiv with long-range guided glide bombs (Joint Standoff Weapon – JSOW), which will allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to increase the range of strikes within the range of Ukrainian aviation. This is stated in published on the official website of the White House.

“To enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities, I have decided to provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW),” the statement said.

Biden previously approved the allocation of the remaining $5.5 billion from the funds approved by Congress to Ukraine. In addition, he also ordered the expansion of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters, and instructed the Pentagon to transfer an additional battery of Patriot air defense systems and missiles to Kyiv.