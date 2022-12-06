Klein said in remarks he made during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council summit that Biden is consulting with his family members. At the age of eighty, Biden is the oldest president in the history of the United States, and if he assumes power for a second term, he will be eighty-six years old by the end of his term.

And “Agence France Presse” quoted Klein as saying that he believes he “intends to run.”

“I’m hearing from many Democrats across the country that they want him to run … but the president will make that decision, I expect, shortly after the holiday season ends, but I expect it will be his decision that he will (i.e. run),” he added.

Currently, Donald Trump is the only candidate who has announced his intention to run in the 2024 elections.

Biden strongly hinted that he would run again, while leaving open the possibility of not running, saying he “greatly respects fate.”

And on the ninth of November, after the Democrats achieved unexpectedly good results in the midterm elections.