US President Joe Biden has decided to tackle the issue of US sanctions against the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Reported by TASS with reference to the White House.

The American leader will study in detail all the restrictions imposed by the United States against the project. Biden also believes Nord Stream 2 is “a bad deal for Europe.”

Earlier it was reported that the administration of President Biden will do everything possible to stop the construction of the Russian gas pipeline “Nord Stream-2”.