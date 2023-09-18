White House: Biden will raise the issue of changes to the architecture of the UN Security Council this week

This week, US President Joe Biden plans to address the issue of changes to the UN Security Council (SC). White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby spoke about this ahead of the American leader’s speech at the General Assembly.

The White House representative was asked whether Washington believes that the UN Security Council is no longer meeting its goals? He replied that the time had come to evaluate his architecture. From the point of view of the US authorities, the Security Council should become “more inclusive and comprehensive,” Kirby added.

President Biden – you will hear more from him on this issue next week – we are very clear that the time has come to evaluate the architecture of the UN Security Council John KirbyWhite House Strategic Communications Coordinator

The Strategic Communications Coordinator partially revealed the direction in which Biden intends to reform the UN Security Council. According to him, the presidential administration would support the decision to include a larger number of member countries in the Security Council.

In June, US President Joe Biden instructed Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield to discuss the issue of Security Council reform. The United States proposed increasing the permanent number of Security Council members and adding six more states, including from Africa and Latin America, to the five existing countries – Russia, the USA, France, Great Britain and China. At the same time, the new states will not have the right of veto, like the existing five countries.

The need to comply with UN Security Council resolutions is being questioned

The recent clash of interests between South Korea on the one hand and Russia and the DPRK on the other has shown that the measures and restrictions imposed by the UN Security Council are not sufficient to completely keep the situation under control.

On September 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. In total, the summit lasted about six hours. Answering a question from journalists about military-technical cooperation with the DPRK, Putin emphasized that there are international restrictions in this area that Russia observes. “But there are things that we, of course, can talk about, we discuss, we think about,” the Russian President noted.

After this, the President of South Korea protested against possible military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. He hoped that in response to such actions the international community would unite even more.

Military cooperation between North Korea and Russia is illegal and wrong as it contravenes UN Security Council resolutions and other international sanctions Yoon Seok YeolPresident of South Korea

The Russian Federation’s position on this issue was voiced by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He said that Russia will develop equal strategic cooperation with the DPRK, despite sanctions from the UN Security Council against Pyongyang.

Several countries spoke in favor of reforming the UN Security Council

In recent months, the ineffectiveness of the current composition of the council in a multipolar world has been noted by the leaders of Turkey, France, Germany, Brazil and Russia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke in favor of reforming the UN Security Council, as he believes that it is not capable of solving the emerging problems of our time. In his opinion, international organizations should be fair, democratic and transparent, and they should also have wider representation.

While injustice is growing in the world, the ability of international organizations to find solutions to these problems is unfortunately declining. This is why we believe that “the world is bigger than five” and express this at every opportunity Recep Tayyip Erdogan President of Turkey

German Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock also called for reform of the UN Security Council. Burbock recalled that the Security Council was reformed for the last time 60 years ago, and since that time new independent states have appeared in world politics, both in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

These states are rightly demanding a voice in decision-making and a seat at the negotiating table. Annalena Burbock German Foreign Minister

French President Emmanuel Macron said the role of the UN Security Council, as well as many other international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, was increasingly being challenged. Due to the fact that many states do not have the right to vote within the Security Council, they strive to create an alternative world order, which is confirmed by the attempt to expand BRICS. According to the French leader, it is necessary to advocate unity.

More and more countries believe that these structures do not have the legitimacy to impose certain rules on them, they were created in a world where these countries did not exist, and that they do not correspond to geopolitical, demographic and military realities Emmanuel Macron President of France

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also expressed a desire to discuss changes in the UN Security Council with Biden. According to him, those states that act as mediators need to participate in conflicts.

I’ve been talking about the UN Security Council since 2003 and I’m going to discuss it with President Joe Biden. We need countries that can act as mediators in conflicts. Our war must be against hunger, against unemployment Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva President of Brazil

One of the main shortcomings of the Security Council is that the two largest continents are not actually represented among the permanent members: Africa and South America. In addition, the body was often criticized for too many abuses related to the veto power.

Russia’s position

Brazil, Germany, India and Japan have long been vying for permanent membership in the Security Council – in 2004 they formed the Group of Four (G4) and agreed to jointly achieve the coveted mandates. Russia agrees that the Security Council needs to be expanded, but not at the expense of Western and pro-Western countries, that is, Germany and Japan.

The head of the Russian diplomatic department, Sergei Lavrov, speaking about a positive attitude towards the expansion of the UN Security Council, clarified that we are talking exclusively about expanding the composition of the council to include representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America. There is no point in talking about including Western countries in it, since they are all hostile to Russia and China.

There is no question of Germany and Japan joining the Security Council on a permanent basis, thereby only exacerbating injustice Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

According to the Russian minister, “more than a third of the current composition represents the countries of the so-called golden billion,” while the interests of the remaining eight billion people who make up the world’s population are not represented at all in the UN Security Council.

Russia places emphasis on other problems of the UN Security Council and hopes that reforming the organization will ensure that the decisions it makes are strictly implemented by all its members. Federation Council Senator Grigory Karasin said this. If we talk about the quantitative expansion of the council, he noted the need to take into account the interests of all continents and all countries, including the Middle East and Africa.

It is necessary to ensure that decisions taken are implemented by all members. Because now we see that decisions of the Security Council and the General Assembly are being made, and a number of states belonging to the so-called collective West ignore these decisions, based on their own national interests Grigory Karasin member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation

Discussions about reforming the main international organization have resumed since the early 2000s, but this has not happened. The problem is that to start reform of the Security Council, it is necessary to obtain the approval of 128 of the 193 UN member countries. Therefore, this process can drag on for many years. In addition, these changes must be ratified by all five permanent members of the Security Council, which is practically impossible given the current conflict situation.