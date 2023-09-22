Biden said he would join the strike of American auto workers

US President Joe Biden plans to join the auto workers’ strike in Michigan. About it it says in a message on the page of the American leader on the social network X.

“On Tuesday, I will travel to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of [профсоюза] United Auto Workers (UAW) in their fight. It’s time to reach a win-win agreement that will allow American auto manufacturing to thrive with good-paying jobs.”

The UAW announced a general strike at automakers General Motors, Ford and Stellantis starting September 16. In particular, union members demand a significant increase in wages, improved pensions, increased vacations and other measures.