The Democratic president added that the bill represents “a compromise that means no one will get what they want.” But he stressed that the agreement “prevents what could have been a catastrophic default leading to an economic recession, the destruction of retirement accounts and the loss of millions of jobs.”

US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced an agreement to raise the debt ceiling to ward off the specter of US default, which was a few days away.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on the agreement, according to McCarthy, and the Senate will submit it later.

McCarthy said in a brief speech that the settlement on the budget, the details of which he did not disclose, “is worthy of the American people.”

The conservative official welcomed the “unprecedented cuts” in public spending that were stipulated in the agreement and were the main demand of the Republicans.

And had it not been for raising this ceiling, the world’s largest economy would have faced the possibility of default on the fifth of June, which would make it unable to pay its dues from wages and pensions to paying off its debts.

Like the world’s major economies, the United States relies on borrowing.

But unlike other developing countries, the United States regularly faces a legal hurdle in the form of the debt ceiling, the maximum level of indebtedness that the US authorities must raise in Congress.

Republicans, who have held the majority in the House of Representatives since January, make this legislative routine a tool of political pressure.

The Republicans refused what they called granting a “blank check” to the Democratic president, and stipulated that raising the ceiling currently set at $31.4 trillion required budget cuts.

Biden, who is running for a second term in 2024, refused for a long time to conduct negotiations with them, accusing the opposition of taking the US economy “hostage” by demanding these cuts.

The initial agreement, which was concluded on Saturday, constitutes a breakthrough for the financial markets, which did not witness a panic movement as a result of this issue, but their patience was running out.

Often, a last-minute settlement is reached in files like this.

The credit rating agency “Fitch” had put the US rating “AAA” on watch, saying that failure to reach an agreement “would send a negative signal in terms of governance.”

The Director-General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said that the global economy, which suffers mainly from “great uncertainty”, is “indispensable” for these tense deliberations.