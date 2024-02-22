To talk about Russian, the US president used the expression “SOB”, an abbreviation for “son of a bitch”, translated as “son of a bitch”.

US President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin “crazy son of a bitch”. The declaration, according to CNN, was made at a fundraising event in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday (21.Feb.2024). The Democrat used the letters “SOB”, an abbreviation for “son of a bitch”, translated into Portuguese as “son of a bitch”.

Biden stated: “We have a crazy son of a bitch, that guy, Putin, and others. And we always have to worry about a nuclear conflict. But the existential threat to humanity is the climate”.

This wasn't the first time Biden used the expression. In January 2022, for example, the US president called a reporter from the broadcaster Fox News on one “stupid son of a bitch” after a White House event.

The recording took place as other reporters left the interview and journalist Peter Doocy continued asking questions to the Democrat. Without realizing the microphone was on, Biden made a comment on the issue and added: “What a stupid son of a bitch”.

At the event on Wednesday (Feb 21), Biden criticized statements by former US president Donald Trump comparing his legal problems to the death of Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny.

“He is comparing himself to Navalny and saying that because our country became a communist country, he was persecuted, just as Navalny was persecuted. Where the hell does this come from?,” Biden said.

On Monday (Feb 19), Trump declared that Navalny's death made him “more aware of what is happening [nos EUA]“. The Republican pre-candidate for the White House made no reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his publication.

On the social network Truth Social, Trump wrote that the United States is “a slow and steady progression with rogue radical left politicians, prosecutors and judges leading down a path of destruction”.