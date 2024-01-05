Current US President Joe Biden, during his first campaign speech dedicated to the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol, largely condemned his predecessor Donald Trump. Among the accusations was admiration for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the American publication reported on January 5 The Hill.

He voiced a recent statement by his opponent, in which he compared letters from the leader of North Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong-un to “love letters.”

“Can you believe the president would say something like that? His admiration for Putin. I could go on,” Biden said.

This is not the only thing the American president accuses Trump of. Thus, he claims that the storming of the Capitol occurred due to the calls and false statements of his predecessor as head of the White House.

Earlier in the day, Biden accused Trump of backsliding on democracy, repeatedly calling his supporters rioters and himself the supreme election denier.

On December 20, the Colorado Supreme Court banned Donald Trump from participating in local primaries, as the court had previously ruled that Trump was involved in inciting the storming of the Capitol in 2021.

That same day, Biden called Trump an insurgent. During a conversation with reporters in Wisconsin, the American leader said that his predecessor “definitely supported the insurrection,” so “there is no doubt and no question about it.” Trump responded to Biden's statement and also called him a rebel.

On November 14, a Michigan court allowed Trump to participate in the US presidential election. Based on the court's decision, the involvement of the former American leader in the storming of the Capitol in 2021 cannot in any way affect the legal verdict.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Trump, dissatisfied with the results of the 2020 US presidential election and believing that the results were rigged, rioted on Capitol Hill in Washington. Protesters attempted to take over the Capitol building and forced their way inside. As a result, the building was destroyed, five people were killed, including a policeman, several dozen were injured and arrested.

On December 19, 2022, Trump said that holding him accountable for storming the Capitol would indicate an attempt to exclude him from participating in new elections. According to the ex-president, similar claims have previously failed. Against the backdrop of these accusations, Trump himself declared that he had immunity.