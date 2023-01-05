Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Fabian Müller

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

Russia’s ruler Putin has ordered a ceasefire before the Orthodox Christmas. It is short, but should allow for a quiet celebration.

Update from January 5, 7:23 p.m.: US President Joe Biden has criticized the ceasefire in Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark Orthodox Christmas as an attempt by Moscow to gain some breathing space. On December 25 and the New Year, Putin was ready to “bomb hospitals and kindergartens and churches,” Biden said in Washington on Thursday. “I think he’s just trying to get some air,” Biden said.

The government in Kyiv had previously described the ceasefire announced by the Kremlin on Thursday as a “pure propaganda gesture”. Russia must “leave the occupied territories – only then will there be a ‘temporary ceasefire’. Keep the hypocrisy to yourself,” Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak wrote on Twitter.

Putin’s “so-called ceasefire”: Annalena Baerbock criticized the ceasefire

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticized the ceasefire on Twitter as a “so-called ceasefire” that brings “neither freedom nor security” to people under Russian occupation. Putin apparently wants to “continue the war after a short break”.

Putin Orders Christmas Ceasefire – Ukraine Responds Brusquely: “Keep Your Hypocrisy”

First report: Munich/Moscow – Unexpected developments in the Ukraine war: Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin announced a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine shortly before the orthodox Christmas celebrations. In accordance with the appeal of the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, Putin ordered a ceasefire from Friday from 10:00 a.m. to Saturday at 10:00 p.m. (Central European Time), the Kremlin announced on Thursday (January 5). The Russian army should therefore stop fighting on the entire front.

A large number of Orthodox people live in the area of ​​the fighting, the statement said, quoted by the Russian state agency TASS. Therefore, the Ukrainian side is called on to also order a ceasefire and thus allow the population to attend church services. However, the Ukrainian government is unlikely to heed the Kremlin’s call. Kyiv had already rejected such a ceasefire after Kirill called it a “cynical trap”.

Immediately after the announcement from the Kremlin, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mikhail Podoljak commented on Twitter. “First, Ukraine does not attack foreign territories or kill civilians like Russia does,” he wrote. Ukraine is only destroying the “occupying army”. It also said: “Secondly, Russia must leave the occupied territories.” Only then could there be a “temporary ceasefire”: “Keep your hypocrisy to yourself.”

Ukraine war: Putin orders ceasefire – Ukraine rejects “cynical trap”

The influential head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, had previously called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas celebrations so that believers could attend mass. The Eastern Churches celebrate Christmas on January 7 according to the Julian calendar.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also called for a “unilateral ceasefire” in a telephone call with Putin on Thursday, although the statement by the Turkish President’s Office did not make it clear that he was addressing the Russian side. (bb/dpa)