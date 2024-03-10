US President cites deaths of innocent people in Gaza and says the Israeli government needs to “pay more attention”

United States President Joe Biden said on Saturday (March 9, 2024) that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “ready toharming more than helping” his country with its stance on Gaza. However, he denied cutting military aid to the country. The statements were made during an interview with the broadcaster MSNBC.

“He has the right to defend Israel, the right to continue persecuting Hamas, but he needs to pay more attention to the innocent lives that are being lost as a result of the actions taken,” Biden said, asserting that the deaths of Palestinians are “a big mistake”.

According to the Democrat, if Israeli Forces enter Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, they will be crossing a “Red line”. More than 1 million Palestinians are in the region.

The death toll in Gaza exceeds 31,000 and around 73,000 people have been injured in the conflict since October 7, according to Al Jazeera –broadcaster financed by the Qatari monarchy, with data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The Israeli death toll is around 1,200 people.

Despite the criticism, Biden declared that he does not intend to cut off arms supplies to Israel. He said he believes in the possibility of a ceasefire during Ramandã, which begins this Sunday (10 March) and runs until April 8. The month is considered sacred by Muslims. Conversations on the topic have been held for months, but there has still been no agreement.

